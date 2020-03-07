  • WJZ 13On Air

Baltimore, Baltimore Blast, Baltimore Ravens, BARCS, chris moore, Ravens

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Chris Moore kicked the first ball at the Baltimore Blast’s game against the Harrisburg Heat Saturday evening, which the Blast went on to win 9-5.

The sold-out game started with a Blast goal just 15 seconds in. By four minutes into the game, the Blast were up 3-0.

The Blast never trailed their opponents during the game. By the end, they would score nine goals to defeat the Heat by four.

Moore’s appearance was part of the “Show Your Soft Side” campaign which aims to address animal abuse. As part of the effort, the Blast team members wore special jerseys supporting the campaign and BARCS.

If the team wins in its game next weekend against the Milwaukee Wave, it would guarantee them a playoff spot.

 

