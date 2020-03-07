BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Chris Moore kicked the first ball at the Baltimore Blast’s game against the Harrisburg Heat Saturday evening, which the Blast went on to win 9-5.
The sold-out game started with a Blast goal just 15 seconds in. By four minutes into the game, the Blast were up 3-0.
The Blast never trailed their opponents during the game. By the end, they would score nine goals to defeat the Heat by four.
Come see @Ravens wide receiver and Show Your Soft Side “softie”, Chris Moore kick out the first ball at this Saturday’s 6pm Blast game verses the @HarrisburgHeat .
Blast players will be wearing special jerseys sporting the @BARCS_SHELTER and @SoftSide1 logos. pic.twitter.com/pF9EeVXlPW
— Baltimore Blast (@BaltimoreBlast) March 6, 2020
Moore’s appearance was part of the “Show Your Soft Side” campaign which aims to address animal abuse. As part of the effort, the Blast team members wore special jerseys supporting the campaign and BARCS.
If the team wins in its game next weekend against the Milwaukee Wave, it would guarantee them a playoff spot.