Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Chris Moore will kick the first ball at the Baltimore Blast’s game against the Harrisburg Hear Saturday evening.
Moore’s appearance is part of the “Show Your Soft Side” campaign which aims to address animal abuse. As part of the effort, the Blast team members will be wearing special jerseys supporting the campaign and BARCS.
Come see @Ravens wide receiver and Show Your Soft Side “softie”, Chris Moore kick out the first ball at this Saturday’s 6pm Blast game verses the @HarrisburgHeat .
Blast players will be wearing special jerseys sporting the @BARCS_SHELTER and @SoftSide1 logos. pic.twitter.com/pF9EeVXlPW
— Baltimore Blast (@BaltimoreBlast) March 6, 2020
Saturday’s game begins at 6 p.m.