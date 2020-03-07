  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:15 PMCollege Basketball
    5:30 PMCollege Basketball
    8:00 PMFBI
    9:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    10:00 PM48 Hours
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore Blast, Baltimore News, Baltimore Ravens, BARCS, chris moore, Local TV, Ravens, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Chris Moore will kick the first ball at the Baltimore Blast’s game against the Harrisburg Hear Saturday evening.

Moore’s appearance is part of the “Show Your Soft Side” campaign which aims to address animal abuse. As part of the effort, the Blast team members will be wearing special jerseys supporting the campaign and BARCS.

Saturday’s game begins at 6 p.m.

Comments

Leave a Reply