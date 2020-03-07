Filed Under:Branch Avenue, crash, DC, DC news, Hillcrest Heights, Local TV, paramedics injured, Talkers

HILLCREST HEIGHTS, Md. (WJZ) — Two firefighter-paramedics were injured after being struck during a call in Prince George’s County Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The county’s fire department said Medic 829 was responding to a call of a pedestrian who was struck around 2:10 p.m. when they themselves were hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Branch Avenue and Iverson Street. It’s unclear if they were inside a vehicle at the time of the crash.

Both firefighter-paramedics were taken to an area hospital for evaluation.

The crash is under investigation.

Fire officials did not provide further details about the original call.

Comments

Leave a Reply