HILLCREST HEIGHTS, Md. (WJZ) — Two firefighter-paramedics were injured after being struck during a call in Prince George’s County Saturday afternoon, officials said.
The county’s fire department said Medic 829 was responding to a call of a pedestrian who was struck around 2:10 p.m. when they themselves were hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Branch Avenue and Iverson Street. It’s unclear if they were inside a vehicle at the time of the crash.
Both firefighter-paramedics were taken to an area hospital for evaluation.
The crash is under investigation.
At 2:09pm Medic 829 was responding to a pedestrian struck call when a civilian vehicle collided w/them at intersection of Branch Ave/Iverson St. Two #pgfd firefighter paramedics were transported to area hospital for evaluation. No citizens were transported. Police investigating.
— Prince George’s County Fire and EMS (@PGFDNews) March 7, 2020
Fire officials did not provide further details about the original call.