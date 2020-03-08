Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 19-year-old was shot in the back late Saturday in Baltimore.
According to city police, officers were called to the 100 block of W. Patapsco Avenue around 11:30 p.m.
When they arrived, they couldn’t find a shooting victim.
A short time later, they got a call about a walk-in shooting victim at an area hospital.
There they found a 19-year-old man being treated for a gunshot wound in his back.
Investigators believe he was on W. Patapsco Avenue when he was shot.
Detectives from the Southern District are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.