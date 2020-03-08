Comments
ROSEDALE, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore County Homicide detectives are investigating after one person is shot to death and five others were injured in the 6200 block of Kenwood Avenue.
Police were called to the scene shortly after midnight for a report of a disturbance. Upon arriving they discovered multiple shooting victims in the parking lot of a shopping plaza.
Investigators believe the suspect or suspects fled the area before they arrived on scene.
One person was pronounced deceased at the location while five others were transported to area hospitals with what are believed non-life threatening injuries.
The motive for the shooting is not known at this time and Police ask anyone with information to call them at 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous.
