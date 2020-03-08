Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Brush Fire, Marine Corps Base-Quantico, Maryland, Smoke, Virginia news

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you’re seeing smoke in the Baltimore area, it could be from a controlled brush fire in Virginia.

The Marine Corps Base-Quantico is performing its annual controlled burn with the U.S. Forest Service.

The smoke trail has been carried by wind into other parts of Virginia and into Maryland.

