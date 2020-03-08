Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you’re seeing smoke in the Baltimore area, it could be from a controlled brush fire in Virginia.
The Marine Corps Base-Quantico is performing its annual controlled burn with the U.S. Forest Service.
The smoke trail has been carried by wind into other parts of Virginia and into Maryland.
Seeing/smelling smoke? The Marine Corps Base-Quantico is performing its annual controlled burn. A smoke trail has been carried by wind into Arlington and surrounding areas. We are monitoring the situation and will advise of any changes. Sign up for @ArlingtonAlert for updates. pic.twitter.com/eWKvegEUqJ
— Arlington Fire (@ArlingtonVaFD) March 8, 2020