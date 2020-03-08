BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — Harford County had its first positive coronavirus case, as Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced two new positive coronavirus tests Sunday evening.
The woman, who’s in her 80s, contracted the illness while traveling abroad. She is currently hospitalized.
Although, health officials said there’s not a huge risk of exposure with these two new cases, Harford County Public School officials issued a statement Sunday night asking that sick student and staff stay home.
“In light of the governor’s announcement confirming a case of COVID-19 in Harford County, we are reaching out to reassure you that we are continuing close and frequent conversations with the Harford County Health Department and continue to receive guidance from the Maryland Department of Health and the Center for Disease Control, or CDC,” the schools said in a statement.
School officials issued a statement last week asking parents to remind students about good hygiene in order to prevent the spread of flu — including hand washing and using hand sanitizer.
On Sunday, they updated their statement saying students or staff with a fever of 100 degrees or more should stay home.
“Staff, students, parents/guardians, and guests are asked to stay home from school if they have a fever of 100 degrees or higher. Remember that you should not return to work or school until you have been fever- free without the use of fever reducing medication for at least 24 hours or as directed by your healthcare provider,” the schools said.
Read the full statement below:
UPDATE: March 8, 2020
An Important Message on COVID-19 or Coronavirus
In light of the governor’s announcement confirming a case of COVID-19 in Harford County, we are reaching out to reassure you that we are continuing close and frequent conversations with the Harford County Health Department and continue to receive guidance from the Maryland Department of Health and the Center for Disease Control, or CDC.
Last week, we shared a list of things that we as a community can do in an effort to prevent spreading any illnesses. That list remains below. We also ask you to assist us in adhering to the following:
‘Staff, students, parents/guardians, and guests are asked to stay home from school if they have a fever of 100 degrees or higher. Remember that you should not return to work or school until you have been fever- free without the use of fever reducing medication for at least 24 hours or as directed by your healthcare provider.
‘The Maryland Department of Health encourages anyone who thinks they may have been exposed to call the Maryland Emergency Management Agency, or MEMA, at 410-517-3720, and asks that Maryland residents dial 2-1-1 with all other questions. We encourage you to follow the Harford County Health Department, Maryland Department of Health and CDC on their social media platforms for the most up to date information.
Message Updated on March 3, 2020
As coverage of COVID-19, or coronavirus, continues, know that as we do in all health-related cases, we continue to work closely with and receive additional guidance from the Harford County Health Department, the Maryland Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Practicing good hygiene can help to limit the spread of viruses in our schools. The current recommended precautions to avoid exposure to the virus are the same precautions you would take to avoid the flu. To keep your family safe:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay home when you are sick and call ahead when seeking medical care. If you are experiencing the flu, remember that you should not return to work or school until you have been fever- free without the use of fever reducing medication for at least 24 hours.
- Cover your coughs or sneezes with a tissue and then throw the tissue in the trash; if tissues aren’t available, cough or sneeze into the inside of your elbow.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/get-your-household-ready-for-COVID-19.html
There is currently no vaccine to prevent COVID-19 but there is a vaccine for seasonal influenza which is recommended for all persons over the age of 6 months.
We will be continuing our partnerships with public health experts and updating you when new relevant information is available. You may find additional information at:
Centers for Disease Control: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/summary.html
Maryland Department of Health https://phpa.health.maryland.gov/Pages/Novel-coronavirus.aspx
Harford County Health Department: https://harfordcountyhealth.com/coronavirus/
Thank you for your cooperation to keep our children and our schools healthy.