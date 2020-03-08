



Harford County had its first positive coronavirus case, as Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced two new positive coronavirus tests Sunday evening.

The woman, who’s in her 80s, contracted the illness while traveling abroad. She is currently hospitalized.

Although, health officials said there’s not a huge risk of exposure with these two new cases, Harford County Public School officials issued a statement Sunday night asking that sick student and staff stay home.

“In light of the governor’s announcement confirming a case of COVID-19 in Harford County, we are reaching out to reassure you that we are continuing close and frequent conversations with the Harford County Health Department and continue to receive guidance from the Maryland Department of Health and the Center for Disease Control, or CDC,” the schools said in a statement.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

School officials issued a statement last week asking parents to remind students about good hygiene in order to prevent the spread of flu — including hand washing and using hand sanitizer.

On Sunday, they updated their statement saying students or staff with a fever of 100 degrees or more should stay home.

“Staff, students, parents/guardians, and guests are asked to stay home from school if they have a fever of 100 degrees or higher. Remember that you should not return to work or school until you have been fever- free without the use of fever reducing medication for at least 24 hours or as directed by your healthcare provider,” the schools said.

Read the full statement below: