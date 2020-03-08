Comments
LANDSDOWNE, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore County Police say at 5:44a.m. this morning they were called to the area of Virginia Avenue and McDowell Lane In Lansdowne for a report of a shooting.
LANDSDOWNE, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore County Police say at 5:44a.m. this morning they were called to the area of Virginia Avenue and McDowell Lane In Lansdowne for a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived at the location they found a man who was shot several times while he sat in his car.
The man was able to run to a nearby home and ask for help. He wast transported to a local hospital where he is expected to survive.
Investigators say the man was targeted and they are considering this an isolated incident.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Baltimore County Violent Crimes Unit at 410-307-2020 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook