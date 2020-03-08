



Interested in adopting a pet — or just gazing at some delightful doggies up for adoption? There are dozens of endearing dogs up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Baltimore.

Animal shelters and pet rescue groups work hard to care for unhoused pets and connect them to loving homes. Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of dogs currently available for adoption.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Pippi, miniature pinscher mix

Pippi is a sweet female miniature pinscher mix currently residing at Animal Allies Rescue Foundation (AARF).

Pippi is already spayed, and she has had all her shots. She is already house-trained.

Read more about Pippi on Petfinder.

Harper, chihuahua mix

Harper is a female chihuahua mix staying at Animal Allies Rescue Foundation (AARF).

Harper’s vaccinations are already up to date, and she is spayed. She has mastered her house-training etiquette.

Read more about Harper on Petfinder.

Louie II, Shih Tzu mix

Louie II is a male Shih Tzu mix being cared for at Animal Allies Rescue Foundation (AARF).

Louie II is already house-trained. He’s neutered, and he has had all his shots.

Apply to adopt Louie II today at Petfinder.

Smokey, German shepherd

Smokey is a lovable male German shepherd dog staying at Wings of Love, Kuwait.

Smokey loves to socialize, and he loves other dogs. He’s vaccinated and neutered. Fear not: Smokey is already house-trained.

Here’s more about Smokey:

Because of an upcoming surgery, we anticipate that Smokey will be ready for his forever home in June. Smokey is a friendly pup who loves other dogs and does well with older kids. He does tend to resource guard his food and toys, but this can be remedied with the help of a trainer.

Read more about how to adopt Smokey on Petfinder.

Coco, Maltese

Coco is a female Maltese dog staying at Wings of Love, Kuwait.

Coco wants to be your one and only: She will need a home free of other dogs, cats and kids. No need to worry: Coco is already house-trained. She has had all of her shots, and she is spayed.

Here’s more about Coco:

Coco is a very loving dog once she gets to know and trust you. She knows some basic commands. She is in training with her foster family and is working on other commands. She is housebroken and walks very well on the leash. Coco loves to be with her humans and will cuddle on the couch or in a chair. She can be nervous around new people and new environments, so it is important that her owner takes precautions and does not force her into interactions with new people and/or animals. We would also like to find her a home with a patient owner who can spend a lot of time with her and assist her with her fear issues.

Read more about how to adopt Coco on Petfinder.

Lilly, American bulldog and boxer mix

Lilly is a darling female American bulldog and boxer mix being kept at Pitties and Purrs.

Lilly will get along great with other dogs. She is looking for cat-free household. Pitties and Purrs, however, wants to place her in a home without small children. Lilly has been vaccinated and spayed. No need to worry: She’s already house-trained.

Here’s more about Lilly:

Meet two-year-old Lilly. She’s a funny girl who loves to be on the go. Lilly benefits from long walks and plenty of play time. She has no problem getting right up in your business to smother you in tons of slobbery kisses. Lilly also benefits from romping around the house with her four-legged canine friends.

Read more about how to adopt Lilly on Petfinder.

