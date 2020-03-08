



Two more people tested positive for coronavirus in Maryland Sunday, bringing the total number of positive cases to five across the state.

One of the new patients is a Harford County woman in her 80s. She contracted the virus overseas and has been hospitalized.

The other patient is another Montgomery County man in his 60s. he too traveled overseas and was briefly hospitalized.

Unlike the previous positive cases in Maryland, according to Gov. Larry Hogan “there appears to be no major concerns over exposure risk.”

“Our state health department team has been working seamlessly with local health departments, and our emergency management teams are engaged with our local and federal partners to limit the spread of COVID-19,” said Hogan. “We continue to hope for the best, and actively plan for the worst. I encourage all Marylanders to remain calm, but to take this seriously and continue to stay informed. We will provide additional updates tomorrow as more information becomes available.”

As of Sunday, 67 people were tested for the coronavirus or COVID-19 in Maryland to date, but five tests have come back positive.

The Maryland Department of Health updated its website on Sunday morning.

Three Maryland patients, who tested positive for coronavirus last week, were on a cruise when they contracted the illness, according to a Montgomery County official. They are described as a married couple in their 70s and an unrelated woman in her 50s, all from Montgomery County.

One of those patients visited a retirement community in Rockville and may have exposed up to 100 people to coronavirus. Maryland health officials are trying to track where those three patients may have gone since they came back into the country on Feb. 20 and were tested positive on March 4.

Hogan said the New Jersey Department of Health notified the Maryland Department of Health that a person confirmed to have coronavirus was in Maryland from February 27 to March 1 attending the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the National Harbor in Prince George’s County.

The governor will hold a press conference Monday at 3:30 p.m. in Annapolis.

“We continue to monitor the rapidly changing situation with COVID-19,” said MDH Deputy Secretary for Public Health Fran Phillips. “As we learn more, Marylanders are encouraged to practice everyday actions to promote good health and to protect yourself and your loved ones from respiratory viruses — wash your hands thoroughly, cover your cough, and avoid close contact with people who are sick. Stay home from work and school if you’re not feeling well. People over 60 should stay home as much as possible, and follow CDC guidance regarding travel.”

Maryland is currently under a state of emergency and MEMA has elevated

