Comments
BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Health now shows 52-people have been tested for the Coronavirus/Covid-19 but only three tests have come back positive.
BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Health now shows 52-people have been tested for the Coronavirus/Covid-19 but only three tests have come back positive.
The three Maryland patients who tested positive for Coronavirus/Covid-19 were on a cruise when they contracted the illness, according to a Montgomery County official.
They are described as a married couple in their 70s and an unrelated woman in her 50s, all from Montgomery County.
Governor Larry Hogan on Saturday said the New Jersey Department of Health notified the Maryland Department of Health that a person confirmed to have Coronavirus/Covid-19 was in Maryland from February 27th to March 1st attending the Conservative Political Action Conference in National Harbor.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- CPAC Attendee Tests Positive For Coronavirus; Others May Be At ‘Some Risk’
- Current Coronavirus Testing Capacity Inadequate, Hopkins Expert Says At Capitol Hill Briefing
- 3 Cases Of Coronavirus Confirmed In Maryland, Gov. Hogan Declares State Of Emergency
- Coronavirus Risk At Retirement Community In Rockville, Maryland Health Officials Say
- Maryland Coronavirus Patients Were On A Cruise, Montgomery County Officials Say
- LIST: EPA Releases Names Of Disinfectants You Can Use Against Coronavirus
- The Symptoms Of Coronavirus And What You Should Do If You Feel Sick
- What Is A Coronavirus?
- Coronavirus-Related Scams Are Going Around. Here’s What To Watch Out For
- Royal Caribbean Among Cruise Lines Screening For Flu, Coronavirus; Could Deny Boarding At Port Of Baltimore
- This All-Female Team Of Scientists In Maryland Is Working On A Coronavirus Vaccine
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook