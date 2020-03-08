  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMCollege Basketball
    2:00 PMCollege Basketball
    4:30 PMCollege Basketball
    6:30 PMWJZ Sunday News @ 6:30PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:additional cases, coronavirus, COVID-19, CPAC, Maryland, Maryland Department of Health


BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Health now shows 52-people have been tested for the Coronavirus/Covid-19 but only three tests have come back positive.

The three Maryland patients who tested positive for Coronavirus/Covid-19 were on a cruise when they contracted the illness, according to a Montgomery County official.

They are described as a married couple in their 70s and an unrelated woman in her 50s, all from Montgomery County.

Governor Larry Hogan on Saturday said the New Jersey Department of Health notified the Maryland Department of Health that a person confirmed to have Coronavirus/Covid-19 was in Maryland from February 27th to March 1st attending the Conservative Political Action Conference in National Harbor.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply