FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Officials in Virginia believe they have discovered a second case of coronavirus in the state.
The second presumptive positive case involves a resident of the City of Fairfax in their 80s who had traveled on a Nile River cruise, the Virginia Department of Health said in a news release Sunday morning. The patient began showing symptoms of respiratory illness Feb. 28 and was hospitalized Thursday in stable condition, officials said.
“Fortunately, the individual had limited contact with others while ill, and therefore the risk to the general Fairfax community remains low,” county health director Dr. Gloria Addo-Ayensa said during a news conference.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- Current Coronavirus Testing Capacity Inadequate, Hopkins Expert Says At Capitol Hill Briefing
- LIST: EPA Releases Names Of Disinfectants You Can Use Against Coronavirus
- The Symptoms Of Coronavirus And What You Should Do If You Feel Sick
- What Is A Coronavirus?
- Coronavirus-Related Scams Are Going Around. Here’s What To Watch Out For
- Royal Caribbean Among Cruise Lines Screening For Flu, Coronavirus; Could Deny Boarding At Port Of Baltimore
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
Virginia recorded its first case Saturday when a U.S. Marine being treated at Fort Belvoir was found to have the virus.
Virginia state epidemiologist Dr. Lilian Peake said that the two cases are not related.
“At this point, there are no signs of the virus spreading in the community in Virginia,” Peake said.
(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)