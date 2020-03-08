  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    10:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    12:35 AMThe Listener
    View All Programs
Filed Under:coronavirus, COVID-19, Health, Virginia


FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Officials in Virginia believe they have discovered a second case of coronavirus in the state.

The second presumptive positive case involves a resident of the City of Fairfax in their 80s who had traveled on a Nile River cruise, the Virginia Department of Health said in a news release Sunday morning. The patient began showing symptoms of respiratory illness Feb. 28 and was hospitalized Thursday in stable condition, officials said.

“Fortunately, the individual had limited contact with others while ill, and therefore the risk to the general Fairfax community remains low,” county health director Dr. Gloria Addo-Ayensa said during a news conference.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Virginia recorded its first case Saturday when a U.S. Marine being treated at Fort Belvoir was found to have the virus.

Virginia state epidemiologist Dr. Lilian Peake said that the two cases are not related.

“At this point, there are no signs of the virus spreading in the community in Virginia,” Peake said.

(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

 

Comments

Leave a Reply