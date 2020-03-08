  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    10:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    12:35 AMThe Listener
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Hector Velazquez, Orioles, Red Sox

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles claimed right-handed pitcher Hector Velazquez on waivers from the Boston Red Sox on Sunday.

The 31-year-old was 11-7 with a 3.90 ERA in 89 games in the last three seasons with Boston, including 19 starts.

Velazquez will compete for a spot on the Orioles’ staff. One candidate, right-hander Evan Phillips, will begin the season on the injured list due to right elbow soreness.

(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply