



Got a cruise planned out of Port of Baltimore? Well, you may want to rethink it if you have an underlying condition.

On Sunday, a U.S Department of the State tweet warned against Americans traveling via cruise ship.

“U.S. citizens, especially with underlying conditions, should not travel by cruise ship. CDC notes increased risk of COVID19 on cruises,” the state department tweeted.

U.S. citizens, especially with underlying conditions, should not travel by cruise ship. #CDC notes increased risk of #COVID19 on cruises. Many countries have implemented screening procedures, denied port entry rights to ships and prevented disembarking. https://t.co/jh93gZTkpC pic.twitter.com/jI6S0UceVg — Travel – State Dept (@TravelGov) March 8, 2020

“While the U.S. government has evacuated some cruise ship passengers in recent weeks, repatriation flights should not be relied upon as an option for U.S. citizens under the potential risk of quarantine by local authorities,” their statement continued.

At Port of Baltimore, several cruise companies, including Royal Caribbean, have added mandatory screenings for passengers prior to boarding and have also said they will deny boarding to those who have traveled to certain countries or show signs of cold and flu.

A couple of weeks ago one Royal Caribbean cruise ship had 82 passengers sick with the flu aboard before they disembarked in Baltimore.

In Maryland, five people have tested positive for coronavirus. All five people contracted the virus while traveling abroad, of the sick, contracted the illness while they were on a cruise.

If you still choose to go, here are some tips they offer:

Remain vigilant and exercise normal precautions aboard a cruise ship and on shore, as you would whenever traveling abroad.

Limit your alcohol intake.

Ensure cabin safety and make sure the door and balcony are properly locked at all times.

Consider storing your travel documents and other valuables in a secure spot, such as a room or ship’s safe.

Talk to the security personnel on board if you are the victim of a crime. The cruise ship will have procedures in place for handling a crime onboard.

When you come ashore, follow local laws and customs. If you break the law, you will be subject to the justice system of the host country

If you are the victim of a crime on shore, report it to local authorities, the nearest U.S. embassy or consulate, and to cruise ship security personnel.

If you lose your passport, report it immediately to the nearest U.S. embassy or consulate and make arrangements to get a replacement passport, for a fee.

Read more on the state department’s travel warning here.