COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — What a game and what a shot for Maryland star forward Jalen Smith Sunday as the no. 9 Terps took on no. 25 Michigan.
“Legendary says need legendary shots,” Maryland Basketball tweeted. “STIX IS SPECIAL.”
Legendary days need legendary shots
STIX IS SPECIAL pic.twitter.com/1m88SwXATV
— Maryland Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) March 8, 2020
#Terps beat Michigan to win share of Big Ten Championship. Jalen Smith had this ridiculous buzzer beater to end half. Terps first Conference Title since joining league in 2014 @TerrapinHoops @wjz pic.twitter.com/bQO6eQUrha
— Rick Ritter (@RickRitterWJZ) March 8, 2020
Fans took to twitter after Maryland’s 83-70 victory over Michigan to celebrate Smith’s final shot and the Big Ten title. They talked about everything from Smith’s talent to where he might be drafted.
No. 9 Maryland Tops No. 25 Michigan For Big Ten Title Share
I swear I love Jalen Smith. He’s legit and a matchup nightmare
— Michael Beard (@AllMikedUp_) March 8, 2020
Anthony Cowan-Jalen Smith duo is so dangerous. Maryland is a good team
— John Clemens (@JClemens13) March 8, 2020
Jalen Smith's buzzer beater shot was the icing on the cake for Maryland's first half. #BIG10 #Maryland #NCAABasketball
— Stew Neifert (@sjneif) March 8, 2020
I wanna see the wizards grab Jalen Smith
— kashin koji. (@MJGenioo_) March 8, 2020
