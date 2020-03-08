  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    8:00 PMGod Friended Me
    9:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    10:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:basketball, Buzzer Beater, Jalen Smith, Local TV, Maryland, Talkers, Terps


COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — What a game and what a shot for Maryland star forward Jalen Smith Sunday as the no. 9 Terps took on no. 25 Michigan.

“Legendary says need legendary shots,” Maryland Basketball tweeted. “STIX IS SPECIAL.”

Fans took to twitter after Maryland’s 83-70 victory over Michigan to celebrate Smith’s final shot and the Big Ten title. They talked about everything from Smith’s talent to where he might be drafted.

No. 9 Maryland Tops No. 25 Michigan For Big Ten Title Share

https://twitter.com/TheKidisGood23/status/1236720658048040963

Comments

Leave a Reply