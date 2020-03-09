  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMWJZ News @ 7PM
    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMThe Neighborhood
    8:30 PMBob Hearts Abishola
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore County Public School, Baltimore News, coronavirus, COVID-19, Local TV, Talkers


TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Both the Baltimore County and Anne Arundel County public school systems have canceled all field trips outside of Maryland and Washington, D.C., officials said Monday.

The cancelation  is due to the coronavirus and is in effect until further notice.

Baltimore City Schools Cancel All Travel Outside Maryland, DC Due To Coronavirus

Baltimore City Schools made a similar policy change late last week due to the coronavirus.

Comments

Leave a Reply