TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Both the Baltimore County and Anne Arundel County public school systems have canceled all field trips outside of Maryland and Washington, D.C., officials said Monday.
The cancelation is due to the coronavirus and is in effect until further notice.
Baltimore City Schools Cancel All Travel Outside Maryland, DC Due To Coronavirus
NEWS: All Baltimore County Public Schools field trips outside of Maryland and Washington, D.C. are cancelled until further notice.
— Baltimore County Public Schools (@BaltCoPS) March 9, 2020
Baltimore City Schools made a similar policy change late last week due to the coronavirus.