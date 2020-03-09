



There is no question that Oriole Park at Camden Yards is one of baseball’s greatest venues.

From a stroll down Eutaw Street, to the B&O Warehouse looming beyond right field, Oriole Park at Camden Yards is where Baltimore baseball fans call home.

For Orioles fans looking to enjoy baseball outside of Charm City, however, the team will be on the road in some other great cities with great venues this year.

The O’s will visit one of the greatest baseball cities in the country to kick off their season: St. Louis.

The Birds will take on the Cardinals in a three-game series at Busch Stadium April 2-5.

Busch Stadium features an incredible view of the Gateway Arch beyond center field and has a great spot to start your pre-game, Ballpark Village.

There are a variety of pubs and restaurants located within Ballpark Village where baseball fans can grab a drink and a bite to eat before the game. The after party, you guessed it: Ballpark Village!

If you’re a true baseball fan, St. Louis is the first stop you should make to see the O’s play on the road this year.

Next up, Wrigley Field! The O’s don’t travel to The Friendly Confines often, so this year is your chance to go!

Located on the North Side of Chicago, Wrigley Field is home to the three-time World Series Champion Cubs.

The stadium opened in 1914 and is known for its ivy-covered brick outfield wall, the iconic red marquee over the main entrance of the stadium, the hand-turned scoreboard and residential rooftop views.

Wrigley Field is the second-oldest stadium in Major League Baseball behind Fenway Park.

Another trip the O’s don’t make often: Cincinnati to take on the Reds.

The O’s will be in Cincinnati August 31 through September 2 for a three-game series with the Reds at Great American Ballpark.

Great American Ballpark features a stunning view of the Ohio River from just about any seat in the stadium. There are also smokestacks in right-center field, reminiscent of the steamboats that traveled the Ohio River.

If you’re going to be in Ohio this summer and want to see the Birds play, you won’t be disappointed with Great American Ballpark.

Last but not least, get up to Fenway Park!

The O’s take on the Red Sox at Fenway Park every summer, but it’s still a venue that never gets old to visit!

Fenway Park is the oldest stadium in Major League Baseball. It was opened in 1912, features the Green Monster in left field and some of the most unique dimensions of any venue in baseball.

These are just some of the great ballparks the O’s will be traveling to this summer. For a complete list, you can find the team schedule by clicking here.