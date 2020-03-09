



A new project is giving much-needed permanent homes for some of the city’s most in-need residents.

Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen and Baltimore Mayor Jack Young cut the ribbon Monday afternoon on a newly-renovated affordable housing project in downtown Baltimore called the Paca House.

This building is not only a new home for some of Baltimore’s veterans, but it can also help them grow and become self-reliant so they can get back on their feet.

“This is for our veterans, people who served our country in the military who found themselves down and out,” Van Hollen said.

The 92-unit Paca House is now ready for some of Baltimore’s most vulnerable veterans and homeless.

“It’s special because we’re helping our veterans, a lot of them are suffering from mental health issues and all kinds of things,” Young said.

City and state leaders unveiled the building this afternoon after a $26.8 million renovation project that took years to complete.

Inside, there are these one-bedroom and studio apartments, a computer resource room and a courtyard.

But the building also has services on site like behavioral health counseling, financial counseling and job training.

“A lot of times when you get out of the military you can get very disconnected, Paca House is home base,” said Van Hollen. “It allows you not just to have a room and a place, but it helps to connect you with the world.”

It is also just blocks away from the Baltimore VA Hospital and the University of Maryland Medical Center – both providing critical care for veterans.

