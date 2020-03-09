  • WJZ 13On Air

BROOKLYN PARK, MD. (WJZ) — A man in Brooklyn Park was arrested overnight Monday for possessing a weapon even though he was prohibited to do so, police said.

An officer stopped a blue Hyundai Santa Fe in the 5700 block of Ritchie Highway in Brooklyn Park at around 12:20 a.m.

When speaking with the driver, the officer determined the driver had an outstanding warrant. The driver was arrested. A search of the car revealed a .22 caliber rifle.

Credit: Anne Arundel County Police

The officer then learned the driver, identified as Michael Anthony English, of Brooklyn Park, is prohibited from possessing firearms and was charged accordingly.

English is charged with prohibited possession of a weapon.

