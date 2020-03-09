



Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top ice cream and frozen yogurt hot spots in Baltimore, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to satisfy your cravings.

This is an ideal time to catch up on the latest hotspots, since consumer spending at food and beverage shops tends to increase in March in the Baltimore area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small businesses get more reviews. Daily spending at Baltimore-area food and beverage shops last year rose by 29% in March over the month before.

1. Pitango Gelato

PHOTO: SUZIE W./YELP

Topping the list is a member of the Pitango Gelato chain. Located at 802 S. Broadway in Fells Point, the spot to score ice cream, frozen yogurt, gelato, coffee and tea is the highest-rated ice cream and frozen yogurt spot in Baltimore, boasting 4.5 stars out of 666 reviews on Yelp.

2. The Charmery

PHOTO: FLO S./YELP

Next up is Hampden’s The Charmery, situated at 801 W. 36th St. With 4.5 stars out of 469 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score ice cream and frozen yogurt has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Jupiter’s Ice Cream

PHOTO: DHARA P./YELP

Sabina-Mattfeldt’s Jupiter’s Ice Cream, located at 1405 Forge Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score ice cream, frozen yogurt and more 4.5 stars out of 56 reviews.

4. Roll Ice Cream & Coffee

PHOTO: MOLLY H./YELP

Roll Ice Cream & Coffee, a spot to score ice cream, frozen yogurt, coffee and tea in Highlandtown, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 28 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3222 Eastern Ave. to see for yourself.

