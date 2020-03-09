TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Nine Towson University students and a staff member are self-quarantining after attending a conference in Washington, D.C. at which at least two attendees tested positive for the coronavirus.
The group attended the American Israel Public Affairs Committee conference. Two people, both from New York, attended the conference and were later diagnosed with COVID-19.
On Saturday, conference organizers said there was “no risk” to other attendees.
Towson officials said the self-quarantine is being handled out of an abundance of caution.
“While the number of conference attendees and size of the conference would likely make the TU attendees low risk for direct exposure, out of an abundance of caution, the TU Health Center, following USM guidance, requested that all of the TU attendees self-isolate at home and away from the TU campus for 14 days from the last day that they attended the conference,” officials said. “Similarly, TU has also required any study abroad participants recalled from their host countries to also self-isolate, out of (an) abundance of caution.”
A number of colleges and universities including Towson have made changes to study abroad programs due to the coronavirus. Schools in Baltimore City, Baltimore County and Anne Arundel County have also canceled all field trips outside Maryland and D.C.