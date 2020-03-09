



Virginia now has five presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 or coronavirus, while Washington, D.C. has four, officials said Monday night.

The Virginia Department of Health reported two more cases of the virus Monday night, including a resident of Spotsylvania County and a resident of Fairfax.

Officials said the Fairfax case was a “household contact” of a previously-identified case.

The third presumptive case is in Arlington County: a man in his 60s reportedly developed a fever, cough and shortness of breath after returning from international travel.

The resident is getting medical care and is recuperating, the commonwealth’s health department said.

“The Virginia Department of Health, hospitals, and healthcare providers across the state have been preparing for the possibility of residents with COVID-19. We are working closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local health departments to identify possible cases and prevent the spread of the virus,” said State Health Commissioner, M. Norman Oliver, MD, MA. “Our focus now is that the individual receive the care needed to recover, complete additional investigations, and protect the health of all Virginians.”

Officials confirmed a second case on Sunday, a person in their 80s who had traveled on a Nile River cruise and began showing symptoms on February 28.

They were hospitalized on Thursday in stable condition, officials said.

“We are working closely with our health care partners and the state to monitor the patient and identify and work with their close contacts,” said Arlington County Health Director Reuben K. Varghese, MD, MPH. “Confirming a case of COVID-19 in an Arlington resident does not come as a surprise given international travel from an affected area. We understand the risk of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) increases among close contacts of infected persons.” The individual had limited contact with others while ill and the risk to the general Arlington community remains low.

The first case in the state involved a U.S. Marine stationed at Fort Belvoir in Fairfax County who had traveled overseas as part of his official duties, officials said over the weekend.

In Washington, D.C., officials said there are four confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 9:45 p.m. Monday. The cases include:

A 39-year-old man who attended Christ Church;

A 77-year-old man who attended Biogen;

A 79-year-old man; and

A man in his 50s.

Church officials identified the Christ Church patient as The Rev. Timothy Cole. Mayor Muriel Bowser said Monday anyone who entered the church on February 24 or between February 28 and March 3 should self-quarantine for two weeks from the day they visited.