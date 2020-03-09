  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As the coronavirus spreads, numerous events and shows have been canceled or postponed to avoid creating large gatherings of people.

The latest postponement is Pearl Jam’s 2020 tour, which was set to make a stop in Baltimore.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

The group announced its decision to reschedule its shows Monday on its website. They had been scheduled to perform at Royal Farms Arena on March 28.

In a statement, Pearl Jam said it was “with deep frustration and regret” they made the decision:

“We’ve worked hard with all our management and business associates to find other solutions or options but the levels of risk to our audience and their communities is simply too high for our comfort level. Add to that we also have a unique group of passionate fans who travel far and wide. We’ve always been humbled by this and respect their energies and devotion. However in this case, travel is something to avoid.”

The group also took aim at federal officials’ handling of the virus’ spread:

“It certainly hasn’t helped that there’s been no clear messages from our government regarding people’s safety and our ability to go to work. Having no examples of our national health department’s ability to get ahead of this, we have no reason to believe that it will be under control in the coming weeks ahead.”

Among the other events nationwide that have been canceled or postponed are the Women of the World Festival in Baltimore, SXSW in Austin, Texas, and Google’s I/O conference at its Silicon Valley headquarters.

