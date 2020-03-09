Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A dozen Marylanders were on board the Grand Princess cruise ship that had been docked off the coast of California due to numerous coronavirus cases, Gov. Larry Hogan said Monday afternoon.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A dozen Marylanders were on board the Grand Princess cruise ship that had been docked off the coast of California due to numerous coronavirus cases, Gov. Larry Hogan said Monday afternoon.
None of the 12 are exhibiting symptoms at this point, he said. They are being taken to military bases for quarantine in Texas or Georgia.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- Officials: Harford County Coronavirus Patient Believed To Be First In World Related To Travel In Turkey
- 2 More Marylanders Test Positive For Coronavirus, Bringing Total To 5
- Current Coronavirus Testing Capacity Inadequate, Hopkins Expert Says At Capitol Hill Briefing
- State Department Urging Americans Not To Take A Cruise; Says Those With ‘Underlying Conditions’ At Risk For Coronavirus
- LIST: EPA Releases Names Of Disinfectants You Can Use Against Coronavirus
- The Symptoms Of Coronavirus And What You Should Do If You Feel Sick
- What Is A Coronavirus?
- Coronavirus-Related Scams Are Going Around. Here’s What To Watch Out For
- Royal Caribbean Among Cruise Lines Screening For Flu, Coronavirus; Could Deny Boarding At Port Of Baltimore
- This All-Female Team Of Scientists In Maryland Is Working On A Coronavirus Vaccine
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
The ship docked at the Port of Oakland, California, on Monday. The ship had more than 2,000 people on board, according to CBS San Francisco.