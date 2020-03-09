Filed Under:coronavirus, COVID-19, Grand Princess, Health, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A dozen Marylanders were on board the Grand Princess cruise ship that had been docked off the coast of California due to numerous coronavirus cases, Gov. Larry Hogan said Monday afternoon.

None of the 12 are exhibiting symptoms at this point, he said. They are being taken to military bases for quarantine in Texas or Georgia.

The ship docked at the Port of Oakland, California, on Monday. The ship had more than 2,000 people on board, according to CBS San Francisco.

