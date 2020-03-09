TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — A number of area school systems have canceled field trips due to the spread of the coronavirus.
Both the Baltimore County and Anne Arundel County public school systems have canceled all field trips outside of Maryland and Washington, D.C., until further notice, officials said Monday.
On Tuesday, Howard County Public Schools said they are canceling all out-of-state field trips and athletic events, including those to the nation’s capital, for the rest of the school year.
In-state trips are being “reassessed individually,” school officials said.
Prince George’s County Schools have also canceled all international trips.
CORONAVIRUS LATEST:
- CPAC Attendee Tests Positive For Coronavirus; Others May Be At ‘Some Risk’
- Baltimore City Schools Cancel All Travel Outside Maryland, DC Due To Coronavirus
- Two More People In Prince George’s County Test Positive For Coronavirus, 8 Total Cases In Maryland
- LIST: EPA Releases Names Of Disinfectants You Can Use Against Coronavirus
- The Symptoms Of Coronavirus And What You Should Do If You Feel Sick
- What Is A Coronavirus?
- Coronavirus-Related Scams Are Going Around. Here’s What To Watch Out For
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
NEWS: All Baltimore County Public Schools field trips outside of Maryland and Washington, D.C. are cancelled until further notice.
— Baltimore County Public Schools (@BaltCoPS) March 9, 2020
Baltimore City Schools made a similar policy change late last week due to the coronavirus.