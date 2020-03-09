  • WJZ 13On Air

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — A number of area school systems have canceled field trips due to the spread of the coronavirus.

Both the Baltimore County and Anne Arundel County public school systems have canceled all field trips outside of Maryland and Washington, D.C., until further notice, officials said Monday.

On Tuesday, Howard County Public Schools said they are canceling all out-of-state field trips and athletic events, including those to the nation’s capital, for the rest of the school year.

In-state trips are being “reassessed individually,” school officials said.

Prince George’s County Schools have also canceled all international trips.

CORONAVIRUS LATEST:

Baltimore City Schools made a similar policy change late last week due to the coronavirus.

