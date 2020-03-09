Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, coronavirus, COVID-19, Larry Hogan, Local TV, Talkers


ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — With five cases of coronavirus confirmed in Maryland and the number worldwide topping 110,000, Gov. Larry Hogan Monday said all out-of-state travel for state employees is being canceled.

The governor made the announcement during a news conference Monday afternoon.

During that same news conference, Hogan urged residents 60 and older and those with underlying health conditions to stay home as much as possible. Those people are at a higher risk for contracting the virus, he said.

State agencies should also prepare for employees to be required to work from home, the governor said.

