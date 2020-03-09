TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — A former Baltimore County corrections officer pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of producing child pornography, the justice department said.
Thomas Michael Mannion, Jr., 46, of Parkville, also admitted to engaging in “sexually explicit conduct” with two minors, officials said.
Police reportedly found Mannion naked in bed with a 13-year-old boy after a neighbor saw the two in the Mannion’s bedroom on May 6, 2019. Mannion and the boy met when the boy was 12 using an online dating app.
At the time, the boy told police Mannion raped him and then took sexually explicit pictures of him.
The justice department said Mannion admitted to sending the explicit pictures to others on multiple occasions.
Mannion also engaged in sexual activity with a 14-year-old boy at the boy’s home in April 2019, according to his plea agreement. Mannion also took videos and photos of the encounter.
Officials said he had also tried to meet up with other minors even after they told him they were underage.
He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison and a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison for each count. He’s set to be sentenced in June.