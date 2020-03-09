KENT COUNTY, MD. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police arrested a Caroline County woman on child sex charges involving a teenager in Kent County on Friday.
Brittney Lyles, 29, of Ridgley, Maryland, was arrested Friday after an investigation by state police. She is charged with two counts of fourth-degree sex offense, sex abuse of a minor, contributing to certain conditions of a child and other related offenses.
She’s being held without bond at the Talbot County Detention Center.
Police began to investigate her on March 4. The alleged abuse happened in February 2020.
Investigators learned Lyles was working as a teacher at the Kent County Alternative School Program when the incidents allegedly happened.
According to the investigation, none of the alleged activities between Lyles and the victim, a 17-year-old boy, happened on school property. It’s believed Lyles picked up the victim in her car from an off-campus location before taking him somewhere else.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Maryland State Police Easton Barrack at 410-822-3101.