ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland Senate has passed a bill that would require background checks for all rifle and shotgun sales, including private sales and transfers.
The Senate voted 30-14 Monday in favor of SB208, which supporters have said will reduce gun violence.
Md. Lawmakers Debating Bill To Require Background Checks For Private Sale, Transfer Of Shotguns, Rifles
Opponents, meanwhile, said there is a lack of evidence showing any crimes have been committed with guns purchased through private sales.
In a statement Monday night, Maryland Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense In America called the vote a “milestone.”
“After the disappointment of last session, we refuse to stand by and watch our elected officials let Maryland communities down again,” volunteer Danielle Veith said. “As this bill moves forward, we hope lawmakers will have the courage to stand up for what’s right and fight for the strongest bill possible.”
Similar legislation in the House of Delegates passed last month 87-47.