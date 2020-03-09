BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An 18-year-old man has been arrested in an aggravated assault involving squeegee kids in downtown Baltimore that left a woman’s vehicle window shattered, police said Monday night.
Jaheem Burrows is charged with first-degree and second-degree assault and destruction of property in the incident.
Police: Squeegee Kid Breaks Van Window, Assaults Driver In Downtown Baltimore
Police said officers were called to the 200 block of West Conway Street around 1:35 p.m. Thursday for a report of a disturbance involving squeegee kids. When officers arrived, a 35-year-old driver told them she had been assaulted.
The woman was reportedly stopped in traffic when a group of squeegee kids came up to her vehicle. When she told them she didn’t want her windows cleaned, someone broke her vehicle’s rear window.
Police said the victim then tried to get out of her vehicle to take a picture of the group, at which point one of the squeegee kids ran over her with a scooter.
After an investigation, police identified Burrows as the suspect and arrested him on Monday.
He is currently being held at Central Booking.