By Mike Hellgren
Filed Under:coronavirus, COVID-19, Health, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers

ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Five more people are being tested for COVID-19 in Maryland, the state health department said Monday.

73 people have tested negative.

That brings the total people tested to 78. The department is no longer reporting the number of pending tests.

As of Sunday, 67 people were tested for the coronavirus or COVID-19 in Maryland to date, but five tests have come back positive.

There were no new cases overnight.

