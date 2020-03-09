Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Orioles’ Trey Mancini reached out to fans after leaving the Orioles for an unspecified medical reason.
Mancini wrote on Twitter he will keep everyone updated once there is more clarity about his condition.
He said he looks forward to a healthy recovery and being back on the field soon.
Once there is more clarity, I will be sure to keep everyone updated over the next few days. I look forward to a healthy recovery and being back on the field soon!
— Trey Mancini (@TreyMancini) March 8, 2020
The first baseman expressed his gratitude to everyone for all of their well wishes.
Mancini was the O’s MVP last season.