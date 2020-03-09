  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Orioles’ Trey Mancini reached out to fans after leaving the Orioles for an unspecified medical reason.

Mancini wrote on Twitter he will keep everyone updated once there is more clarity about his condition.

He said he looks forward to a healthy recovery and being back on the field soon.

The first baseman expressed his gratitude to everyone for all of their well wishes.

Mancini was the O’s MVP last season.

