BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are searching for two suspects who they say smashed a pickup truck into the front of a west Baltimore business last month and then stole a number of items.
The burglary happened around 4 a.m. on February 12 at the Walbrook EZ Mart in the 3100 block of West North Avenue. Police said two men smashed into the store’s front wall and then stole cigarettes before fleeing in their truck.
Surveillance video released Monday shows one of the burglars trying unsuccessfully to open the store’s cash register.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2231 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.