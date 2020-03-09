



Police and the loved ones of a 13-year-old boy killed outside a dance studio in Baltimore County over the weekend still have unanswered questions about the shooting — namely, who pulled the trigger.

Rickie Forehand was killed in the shooting and five other people, including two 12-year-olds, two 14-year-olds and a 19-year-old, were injured. The last time six people were shot in a single incident in the county was more than a decade ago.

13-Year-Old Boy Killed, 5 Other Teens Injured In Rosedale Shooting Early Sunday

Police said a fight broke out in the parking lot of the Triple Threat Dance Studio off Kenwood Avenue shortly after midnight on Sunday. Residents said they heard more than 20 shots.

“I said it’s getting pretty close to the neighborhood,” county resident Robert Hoenig said. “I mean something happened last year too right there on Golden Ring.”

The five surviving victims have all since been treated and released from the hospital, but a trauma response worker said not all pain is visible.

“Those kids on the scene that was there that nobody knows about, I’m quite sure they’re going through some trauma right now,” said Clarence Hooper with the Baltimore Trauma Response Team.

Forehand was a student at Vanguard Collegiate Middle School in Baltimore and was loved by his teachers and classmates.

“His teachers say he was a very good student, helpful student, he loved being around his peers and everything, liked other kids,” Hooper said.

Counselors are at the school helping Forehand’s friends cope with his loss.

WJZ spoke with Forehand’s family but they did not want to go on camera.

Anyone with information in the shooting is asked to call police at 410-307-2020 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (27437); messages should begin with “MCS” and then include the tip.