DEALE, Md. (WJZ) — An Anne Arundel County man was arrested and charged in the death of another man in Deale Sunday night, police said.
Officers were called to the 500 block of Deale Road around 11 p.m. Sunday for a report of an assault. When they arrived, they found Charles Daniel Connors III, 21, with trauma that appeared to be from a sharp object. Connors was taken to an area hospital where he later died, police said.
Witnesses reportedly told police they saw two men in a fight with each other in the area. Police later identified Shane Conner Winemiller as the suspect and arrested him near his home shortly after the fight.
Winemiller, 20, is charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter, reckless endangerment and first-degree assault.
Anyone who may have more information about the case is asked to call Anne Arundel County Police.