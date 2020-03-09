Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A Maryland lawmaker is hoping to prevent road rage by requiring slower drivers to stay in the right lane.
Del. Neil Parrot (R-Washington County) is pushing House Bill 1262, which would require vehicles traveling slower than the speed of traffic to stay in the right lane on the highway except to pass another vehicle.
The bill would also require the Motor Vehicle Administration to teach new drivers about the law and the State Highway Administration to post signs letting people know to keep right.
Parrot said he hopes the legislation will cut down on road rage and people weaving between lanes to pass slower drivers.
Drivers not obeying the rule could get a civil citation but would not face fines or points off their license.
Similar bills have failed to pass. Maryland is one of five states without similar legislation on the books.