ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Anne Arundel County are searching for a missing 32-year-old woman.
Susan Nancy Lane was last seen on March 2 at 12:30 a.m. at the McDonald’s in the 1900 block of West Street in Annapolis.
Lane is known to frequent West Street in Annapolis City, the area of the Harbor 9 Cinema (2474 Solomons Island Road) and the Giant Food store (2323 Forest Drive).
If you see her or know anything about her whereabouts, please call police immediately at 410- 222-8610 or 410-222-3588.