ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Police are searching for a missing seven-year-old boy who disappeared after getting on an unknown bus after school.
Police said Lana Owen Ayara did not return home after leaving Hollifield Elementary School. His mom, who was watching his normal bus stop, then called police.
MISSING CHILD: #HoCoPolice are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 7-year-old boy Lana Owen Ayara from Ellicott City who did not return home after he left Hollifield Station ES on an unknown bus. Call 911 if you see him (more info in thread). pic.twitter.com/gs5FORhWdc
— Howard County Police (@HCPDNews) March 10, 2020
Police said school staff and police are trying to figure out what bus he may have gotten on and are searching nearby areas.
Ayara is three-foot-four and weighs 43 pounds. Police said he was last seen wearing a white and gray t-shirt with blue and red lines, a black jacket with a hood, black jeans and white shoes.
Anyone who sees him should call 911.