ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Police are searching for a missing seven-year-old boy who disappeared after getting on an unknown bus after school.

Police said Lana Owen Ayara did not return home after leaving Hollifield Elementary School. His mom, who was watching his normal bus stop, then called police.

Police said school staff and police are trying to figure out what bus he may have gotten on and are searching nearby areas.

Ayara is three-foot-four and weighs 43 pounds. Police said he was last seen wearing a white and gray t-shirt with blue and red lines, a black jacket with a hood, black jeans and white shoes.

Anyone who sees him should call 911.

