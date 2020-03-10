Comments
WESTMINSTER, Md. (WJZ) — A man was found guilty Monday of possession of a weapon while in confinement and possession of contraband.
According to evidence presented at his trial, Antonio Lancaster was incarcerated at the Central Maryland Correctional Facility, serving a sentence for a robbery conviction.
During a search of his person, correctional officers found a 7-inch homemade metal weapon sharpened to a point on one end which was concealed in his right sock.
Lancaster is currently awaiting sentencing at the Carroll County Detention Center. He faces a maximum of 10 years for this case.