PIKESVILLE, MD. (WJZ) — All charges against a 76-year-old grandmother who was thrown to the ground during a controversial arrest by Baltimore County Police have been dropped.
Rena Mellerson was charged with second-degree assault, resisting and interfering with an arrest and obstruction.
The incident happened back in January in Pikesville, captured on police body camera footage. It showed an officer grabbing Mellerson and forcing her to the ground.
It stemmed from officers trying to arrest her granddaughter.