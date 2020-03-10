



The O’s are in Sarasota, Florida, for Spring Training, gearing up for their 2020 season.

The Orioles will have plenty of fresh faces on the team this year. Recent stars Adam Jones, Manny Machado and Zach Britton; all long gone. Chris Davis, however, one of the few recognizable faces still on the roster.

Davis, who has struggled mightily the last two seasons, is tearing the cover off the ball in Spring Training; and O’s fans are hoping the old Crush Davis is back.

Last year, Davis batted .179, and the year before, .168.

Davis’ .168 average in 2018, over the span of 128 games and 522 plate appearances, was the worst for any qualified hitter in Major League Baseball history since the league adopted its 162-game schedule.

In 2019, Davis struck out 139 times and hit just 12 home runs; the lowest number of homers he has hit in his Orioles career.

It’s a new year, almost a new season and Davis, who has put on an additional 25 lbs. of muscle, is batting .538 through his first eight games of Spring Training.

This spring, Davis has seven hits, three home runs and nine RBI’s. He’s also drawn eight walks.

Yes, it’s only Spring Training, and Davis is not facing top-tier pitching just yet, but any sign of improvement from Davis is something that O’s fans should take note of; and they have:

One fan said on Twitter that they are taking Miguel Cabrera or Davis to win the AL Comeback Player of the Year Award in 2020.

“Miguel Cabrera or Chris Davis are going to be the AL Comeback Player of the Year in 2020,” the fan said.

Another fan posed the question”What would you do if Chris Davis wins the MVP this year?”

All in all, baseball fans are hoping to see the old Chrush Davis back in form this year.

“I really hope Chris Davis just crushes it this season,” one fan said on Twitter.

The O’s open their season on Thursday, March 26, at home against the New York Yankees.

