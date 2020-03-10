Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was found guilty Tuesday by a Baltimore City jury of murdering his ex-girlfriend’s partner.
Bryant Woodley was found guilty of first-degree murder, using a handgun in the commission of a crime of violence and possession of a regulated firearm by a prohibited person.
According to court records, in July 2019, Woodley shot Wayne Phillips once behind his right ear, killing him. Phillips was dating the ex-girlfriend of Woodley who was pregnant with Phillips’ son at the time of the murder.
Video evidence showed Woodley walk up and shoot the victim after following him across N. Milton Ave. from a distance.
Woodley faces a maximum of life plus 35 years. His sentencing is scheduled for June 5, 2020.