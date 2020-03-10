Comments
OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — The U.S. Coast Guard medevaced a man off a cargo ship about 25 miles off the coast of Ocean City, Maryland, on Tuesday.
Crewmembers aboard the Panamanian flagged cargo ship Balsa 84, which was en route to the Delaware Bay area, which contacted watchstanders just before 10:30 a.m. and notified them that the 61-year-old captain was exhibiting symptoms of a possible heart attack and needed medical assistance.
Watchstanders launched an aircrew aboard an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter from Air Station Atlantic City to assist.
Once on scene, the crew hoisted the man onto the helicopter and transported him to Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury.
There is no word on the man’s condition at this time.