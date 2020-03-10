



Due to coronavirus concerns, many people are avoiding flying and traveling in general- and because of that, prices have dropped.

The CDC is encouraging less travel and avoiding large crowds and people have also been avoiding cruise lines because of all the cases linked to cruises across the U.S.

Governor Larry Hogan has asked older residents in Maryland to stay in the state and avoid traveling, but has not issued a formal travel ban out of state.

Airlines across the country have slashed its international and domestic schedules. American Airlines said it would cut its international capacity by 10 percent this summer and eliminate 7.5 percent of its domestic flights in April.

Delta Airlines said it will slash its international slights between 20 and 25 percent and trim domestic flights by 10 to 15 percent.

However, Spirit Airlines, famous for its already cheap prices, will still have nine percent more capacity in April than it did a year ago- though it had been expected to grow capacity by 14 percent before the slowdown.

If you do choose to travel, there are flights all over the U.S. for under $100 or just above that, and Skyscanner has lists of flights in March and April that might be interesting to frequent travelers.

Need to escape to some fresh mountain air next Monday? You can get a nonstop round trip to Denver until Wednesday for $59.

Or, if you want to wait a few weeks, Los Angeles has a flight for $95 with just one stop, or nonstop for $108.

In Texas, you can fly into Houston at the end of the month nonstop for just $75, or check out Austin’s art scene with a flight for just $94 with one-stop or nonstop from $103.

If you have a desire to go to Atlanta on St. Patrick’s Day, you can catch a flight for $65 and come back that Thursday. You can also check out New Orleans’ jazz scene and ghost tours for $107.

Toward the end of the month, you can check out Chicago for $53 nonstop or head all the way out to Seattle for $182.

When you look into April, the prices are similar, with some dates and locations varying.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.