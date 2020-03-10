BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore City jury convicted an 18-year-old Tuesday of murder and handgun charges.

Dayon Cooper, 18, was convicted of first-degree murder, using a handgun in a crime of violence, reckless endangerment and wear/carry/transport of a handgun.

According to court documents, on June 12, 2018, police were called to the 5400 block Cedonia Avenue for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found the victim, Cameron Anderson, in the back yard of the location suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation determined that Anderson was listening to music while sitting in a chair on the patio of the location when a white Mercedes Benz driven by Cooper pulled into the alleyway nearby.

Cooper fired several shots from the vehicle at Anderson, striking him in the head, left forearm, right knee and twice in his back.

The vehicle then fled the scene.

Three witnesses, who were in the Mercedes at the time of the shooting, were interviewed. All three witnesses identified Cooper as the driver and as the person holding a handgun at the time of the shooting.

It was later determined that the Mercedes was reported stolen on May 21, 2018, from Baltimore County. A partial latent print located on the driver side of the door of the vehicle was identified as an impression of the left ring finger of Cooper.

Cooper faces a maximum sentence of life plus 28 years. His sentencing is scheduled for June 8, 2020.