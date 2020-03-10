  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMNCIS
    9:00 PMFBI
    10:00 PMFBI: Most Wanted
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Crime, Deandre Sleet, Homicide, Local TV, Talkers, Timothy Moriconi


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — De’Andre Sleet was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison plus 25 years with the first 10 years not eligible for parole in the 2018 murder of Timothy Moriconi in Federal Hill, the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office said.

Sleet was found guilty in December of eight charges in Moriconi’s death, including felony murder and attempted robbery.

Deandre Devon Sleet

RELATED COVERAGE:

Officials said Moriconi was shot at point-blank range On September 27, 2018, while he was walking along Riverside Drive after leaving his dad’s home.

Another woman, Kiara Wesley, pleaded guilty for her role in the killing, admitting she was driving Sleet the night of the murder.

Comments

Leave a Reply