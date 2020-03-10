Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan has appointed Lisa Belcastro to fill a legislative vacancy representing parts of Baltimore County in the Maryland General Assembly, the governor’s office said Tuesday.
Belcastro will fill the vacancy in District 11, which includes parts of Owings Mills and Pikesville. She had gotten the recommendation of the Baltimore County Democratic Central Committee for the seat.
Belcastro works for Prince George’s County Schools as an adapted physical education teacher and also as an aide for Baltimore County Councilman Israel “Izzy” Patoka, Hogan’s office said.