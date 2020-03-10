  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore man died last year from complications of a shooting more than two decades ago. Now police are investigating his death as a homicide.

Keith Cooper was 46 when he died on Oct. 20, 2019 at his home. The medical examiner’s office ruled his death a homicide and said it was linked to when Cooper was shot in 1997.

He was shot around 1:35 a.m. on Aug. 27, 1997 in the 2200 block of Fleetwood Avenue.

Detectives are now working with the state’s attorney’s office during the investigation.

