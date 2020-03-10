



Two more people have tested positive in Prince George’s County, as of Tuesday morning, a couple.

The couple had traveled internationally and is currently resting at home self-quarantined and in good condition.

As of Tuesday morning, 95 people have been tested for coronavirus in Maryland, according to the state health department.

Eight of those have tested positive according to Prince George’s County government, 89 testing negative. The department is no longer reporting the number of pending tests.

Mike Ricci, communications director for Governor Larry Hogan, tweeted out moments after the announcement that there were still six cases confirmed.

At this time, Maryland has six positive confirmed cases of #COVIDー19. https://t.co/ANVEIzWXDy — Mike Ricci (@riccimike) March 10, 2020

He later tweeted out in response to a reporter that there was no discrepancy between numbers, and that they are working through a process to confirm the additional cases.

No discrepancy. We have a process for confirming, and we are working through it now. https://t.co/g1YqrZGmAt — Mike Ricci (@riccimike) March 10, 2020

The sixth person is a Prince George’s County woman in her 50s. She had traveled to Boston between February 25 and 27.

She is at home and in good condition. Officials said she did not come into contact with any children and her family members are self-quarantined. She also hasn’t been to church since her symptoms appeared, they said.

“We know residents are concerned about a risk of exposure from CPAC between February 27-March 1 at Gaylord during CPAC.” said Prince George’s County Executive Alsobrooks.

The county executive said the county government will be sending all of its employees helpful information, and are reviewing all their upcoming major events to determine if any of them need to be canceled or postponed.

The county has partially activated its emergency operations center, which allows its employees to work around the clock to fight the spread.

“By working together we are fully prepared and we are well equipped to handle this situation.” Alsbrooks said.

Health officials in the county are working to learn if there could be an exposure risk for others in the county.

County Executive Alsobrooks added if someone has attended the CPAC convention, they should tell public officials.

They also postponed the Women’s History Month Luncheon and the county’s block party as well this month.

Across the country, 12 Marylanders were aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship that had been sitting off the coast of California. The ship docked in Oakland, California on Monday, CBS San Francisco reported.

Those aboard were taken to military bases in Texas and Georgia, and none of them were showing symptoms, Governor Hogan said.