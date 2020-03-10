Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a 20-year-old man was injured in a shooting in northwest Baltimore on Tuesday night.
Police were called to an area hospital just after 7:30 p.m. for a report of a walk-in shooting victim. When officers arrived, they found a 20-year-old man who was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg.
Northwest District shooting detectives are investigating this incident and have learned the victim was shot on a porch in the 5200 block of Fernpark Avenue.
At this time detectives have no information on a suspect or motive.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2466 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.